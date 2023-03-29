Veterans ceremony held at Monroe County Courthouse

The ceremony included a rifle salute and a wreath-laying.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A small gathering to honor Vietnam veterans was held at the Monroe County Courthouse.

The names of those from Monroe County who died in the war were read out.

Andy Milazzo served in Vietnam in the United States Air Force from 1966 to 1970.

He says he's glad to honor his fellow veterans in this way.

"We remember our fellow veterans daily, and it's a privilege to honor them once a year to the public. Especially our Vietnam veterans and we have the names. We foot the bill on this memorial, and their names are engraved on it. It resembles the wall down in Washington D.C.," Milazzo said.

Organizers say they have been holding the ceremony here at the courthouse for more than five years, and they plan to continue.