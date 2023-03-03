Vendors prep for Greater Pocono Home & Outdoor Living Show

The show officially kicks off 10 a.m. Saturday at Kalahari Resorts in Monroe County.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Folks in every corner of the commonwealth are thinking of spring.

Newswatch 16 stopped by Kalahari Resorts in Monroe County Friday as vendors were setting up for the Greater Pocono Home & Outdoor Living Show.

Organizers call it one-stop shopping for all of your home renovation or upgrading needs.

The Greater Pocono Home & Outdoor Living Show opens at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $6 at Kalahari.