Vendors happy to be back at Pocono Raceway

For a lot of these pop-up shops, it's been a difficult year with the pandemic but everyone is happy to be back at Pocono Raceway.

LONG POND, Pa. — RVs are parked vendors are up and running. It looks very pre-COVID in the infield at Pocono Raceway.

People browsing the merchandise tents are happy to be back.

"Yeah, I am glad. I am glad. It's been a long time coming," said Lou Mercadante, Forest City.

Vendors are thrilled, too.

Ed Sugg runs Sports Connection Plus. He says it's been a challenging year and a half. Between races canceled because of the pandemic or lack of crowds, it hasn't been easy.

"We had four races we did last year is all. Fortunately, none of this stuff eats anything, so it just sits there waiting to get back to a track like we were. But once we got back out the fans started milling around a lot this year. They are happy to be out here. They missed last year and didn't get any shirts or hats last year so they are ready," said Sugg.

While customers are buying pretty much everything from jackets, t-shirts, and flags, the most popular item this year is anything with Chase Elliot.

"Chase is the top guy so everyone is chasing him you might say," said Sugg.

Food and beverage stops are also happy to be back.

Pocono Corn out of Henryville says they've missed out on a lot over the last year.

"It's going to be crazy and it's going to be nuts. Yeah, we have quite a bit. I think we have enough, hopefully," said Pocono Corn employees.