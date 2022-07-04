Valor Clinic Foundation helping the hungry for Easter

This year, about 350 boxes will be packed up and out for delivery next week, just in time for Easter.

JONAS, Pa. — Volunteers inside Valor Clinic Foundation near Jonas filled boxes with all the yummy fixings for an Easter dinner. The boxes are going to veterans and their families who need help this holiday.

"Our list keeps growing every year. I believe they started out with maybe 50 meals maybe ten years ago, and now it just keeps growing and growing, and we just love helping the community and our veterans," said Susan Schwarz, the holiday meal coordinator for Valor.

Valor Clinic Foundation helps veterans get back on their feet.

Schwarz says this year, close to 350 boxes will be packed up and out for delivery next week, just in time for Easter.

"It comes packed with fresh produce, turkey, milk, bacon, eggs, vegetables, canned vegetables, a pie crust, pie filling, cake mix, icing, stuffing, rice, brown rice. Yeah, it's a lot," Schwarz said.

Mark Baylis, the Valor Clinic Foundation founder, says programs like this wouldn't be possible without the help of volunteers, and he's always looking for more help.

"We can't do it without people's help. We are a society-integrated program, and if society ever abandoned us, we would be able to get no place," said Baylis.

Donations help fill these boxes that go to people not just in Monroe County but across Pennsylvania and New Jersey.