Valentine's Day idea: Dining 'out' in your own home

You can enjoy a fancy Valentine's Day date night without leaving your house or entering your kitchen. It's all thanks to a unique new business out of the Poconos.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOBYHANNA, Pa. — Food made with love – Danial Finke and Jaclyn Einfeldt give that concept a whole new meaning.

"We are very much in love!" Einfeldt said while they embraced in front of the stove, where lobster ravioli cooked.

The couple is offering private dining experiences during the month of love.

"I think that was a lot of why we wanted to do this for Valentine's Day. We wanted to bring the love that we put in our food, and the love we have for each other, and share it with other couples."

Maybe Valentine's Day snuck up on you this year, and your favorite restaurant is booked.

Danial and Jaclyn can bring "the restaurant" to you.

"We prep all the food, we come into the home with it almost ready, we get it all set, we plate everything as if it's a work of art. We like to make everything look beautiful, as well as taste beautiful," Finke said.

Their business is called Dundaa's Kitchen, while they have a special menu for V-Day, they offer in-home dining all year long.

A lot of their customers are people vacationing in the Poconos.

"They're here for birthdays, bachelorette parties, all sorts of things. So, we love coming out and making people's vacations extra special." Einfeldt said.

For the lovebirds, this month's menu might spell good fortune for your relationship. One of the courses was inspired by a special moment between those preparing it for you.

"Our very first date, I made these baked brie tartlets. Very similar - we did that roasted red pepper ragu on top of it and then just a nice little citrus salad. It came all from my heart."

Dundaa's Kitchen is taking Valentine's Day bookings through the month of February, then the menu offerings will change. They like to switch it up every week. They always ask about dietary restrictions and will even tailor a menu specifically for your event. The couple will travel up to an hour and a half away from where they're based in the Poconos.

Contact them: