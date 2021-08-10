Vaccine requirements for hospital employees

Employees of Lehigh Valley Health Network, St. Luke's University Health Network and Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Network will all need to get the shot.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Some health care networks across the country now require all employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Three networks in our area can now be added to that list:

St. Luke's University Health Network,

Lehigh Valley Health Network,

Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Network.

All three have locations in Monroe County.

Newswatch 16 spoke to doctors about the decision.

Dr. Jeffrey Jahre is with St. Luke's University Health Network. About 90 percent of all employees are vaccinated at the network.

"We have a major responsibility, indeed an obligation, to do what we can to ensure the health of the communities that we serve, as well to ensure the health of our employees. Right now, there's no better way of doing that than to try to do what we can to promote COVID-19 vaccination. There's no question that it works, and number two, there's also no question that COVID-19 is not behind us," said Dr. Jahre.

The new policy will apply to everyone who works or does business within the health care organizations.

All St. Luke's employees, volunteers, and students must be fully vaccinated by September 25.

Good Shepherd employees will have until October 15.

LVHN will not require employees to get the vaccine until after the FDA gives full approval.

"We have a fantastic tool that is safe, that is effective, and can really make a difference. I am reminded, and I remind my colleagues, that this is no different than the way we've approached other serious infections communicable diseases. Whether it's varicella, Hep B, measles, mumps. We require vaccination of our colleagues before they start work with us. That's aimed to protect them and to protect the patients that we take care of," said Dr. Tim Friel, Lehigh Valley Health Network.