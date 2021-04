The clinic will at Mount Airy Resort from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. — A pharmacy in Lackawanna County wants people to know about a clinic it is holding on Tuesday.

Workers from DePietro's Pharmacy in Dunmore will be at Mount Airy Resort.

They will vaccinate workers at the resort and casino in Monroe County but expect to have more vaccine doses than they can use.