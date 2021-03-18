Vaccination program for seniors held in Monroe County

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Residents of a senior apartment complex in Monroe County received their COVID vaccine.
St. Luke's Monroe Hospital vaccinated folks from Shirley Futch Plaza.
The residents were driven to the hospital by Monroe County Transit Authority for free.
"I hate needles but I am happy to have the shot. We need it. It's a necessary evil, you know," said Monroe O'Bryant of East Stroudsburg.
State representative Maureen Madden and East Stroudsburg Mayor Armand Martinelli helped coordinate the vaccination program in the Poconos.