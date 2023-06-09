Used book sale raises money for library in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Folks looking to do some shopping this weekend can stop by Hughes Library and browse through thousands of books up for sale.
The annual event raises about $50,000 for the library.
"If you love books as much as we do, this is your opportunity to stock up. I still have some leftovers from last year's sale that I haven't gotten a chance to read yet, but I'll still be buying more. But It's also important for the library because the money we're making is to help the library. We put carpeting in rooms, we buy new computers," said Martha Lane, book sale chair.
The used book sale is Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. in Monroe County.
