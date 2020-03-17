USA women's football team stuck in Honduras

A professional women's football team from the United States is stuck in Honduras because of travel bans due to Coronavirus.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Instead of scoring touchdowns, more than 50 athletes from the American Football Events Team USA are keeping busy at this hotel in Honduras.

The female players, as well as their coaches and other members of the professional team, are stuck here.

Coronavirus concerns closed borders in this part of Central America.

Newswatch 16 spoke to the team over a Facebook video chat.

"We are pretty safe right now. I think we are better off here than we are at home. We have a police force that is here with us think most of us just want to get home," said Gina Buckmiller, American Football Events.

The team landed in Honduras last Wednesday.

Sunday, the Honduran President said the country's borders would be closed for a week. Leaving the team with no time to get an emergency flight back to the U.S.

Amanda Avvento is from Tobyhanna.

"We are kind of just stuck here in Honduras for the next several or up to seven days," said Amanada Avvento, American Football Events.

The team has been in close contact with the United States Embassy.

However, because the government does not give out money in order to get people out of a country, they are relying on donations to pay for extra hotel stays, food and eventually travel back home.

"We are used to giving back to the community. We are used to bringing them different things. Helping the homeless, the poor. Now the roles have changed. We are asking for help for us to help maintain a safe place while we are here," said Coach Bill Yavalos, American Football Events.

"It's amazing because even though we are stuck, we are 55 strong. Together we are going to get through this," said Leanne Layman, American Football Events.

If you would like to donate to help American Football Events Team USA:

Cash App- $afeteamusa

Venmo - Sandy-Glossenger