U.S. Marine Corps celebrates 246th birthday

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — November 10 marks the Marine Corps' official birthday as it was first established on this day more than 200 years ago.

A celebration was held in one part of the Poconos.

A few dozen Marines both active and retired showed up to the American Legion in Gilbert for a celebration.

Some refreshments and of course, a birthday cake were on hand for the folks.

Staff sergeant Nyron Smith is on active duty and was thrilled to be part of this celebration.

"I decided to go to the Marines for tradition. My grandfather was a retired cop, my cousin and uncle are both military, marines. They taught me on the foundation of to build something for yourself and do something that you can do for 20 years and they instilled that to me growing up. I wanted to follow in their footsteps and make my grandfather proud," said Sgt. Nyron Smith, U.S. Marine Corps.