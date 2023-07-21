Upgraded viewing space thrills fans at Pocono Raceway in Monroe County

The new paddock area offers guests a front-row seat.

Example video title will go here for this video

LONG POND, Pa. — The first race of the weekend kicks off Friday evening at Pocono Raceway, and this year fans will have a new upgraded space to watch all the action.

Since the gates opened Friday afternoon, the new paddock area at Pocono Raceway has been packed with people. The viewing deck and the line at victory lane to take pictures are both very busy.

The new infield viewing deck here inside the paddock area at the raceway is something many fans have been patiently waiting for.

"Crowded, outdated, needed updating for the new 2023 era,” said Shawn Staudt of Northampton.

These are just some of the reasons why raceway officials decided to renovate the area, while also increasing access to fans.

It is now the only area here at Pocono Raceway that offers guests a front-row seat to all the action.



Fans say not only were the upgrades needed, but they love them already.

"I think they did a great job,” said Johnny Vaccola of Pocono Summit. “We watched the demolition as it was going on all year and little by little we followed it. It turned out fantastic. We love it."

The new paddock area features a viewing deck, an upgrade to victory lane, which used to be off pit road, and the Paddock Plus Pass, which grants you access to this area.

This is the first year this couple from Newmanstown, was able to get VIP tickets. They can't wait to see races from the viewing deck.

"I like that a lot we're going to do that tomorrow,” said Sabra Mathias of Newmanstown. “We were going to buy tickets to go up with our friends but I think they are going to sit and watch us.”

Officials say the goal was to give both drivers more space and fans more access.

"It's really nice, really open,” said Staudt. “The victory lane is a lot nicer and it's more fan friendly."

"A lot more people, fans are going to be able to get over there you know I think that's what they love,” said Vaccola. “They watch it on TV, but it's going to be a lot nicer in person."