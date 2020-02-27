UPDATE: Individuals seen in photos not involved in Delaware Water Gap wildfire

The fire burned about 80 acres of forest in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area.

DELAWARE WATER GAP, Pa. — Several people seen in photos near the weekend brushfire in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area are not involved in setting the fire, National Park Service officials said Thursday afternoon.

The Park Service released photos earlier of people they believed at the time may have started the wildfire.

Rangers were able to identify the people caught on camera near the blaze that burned about 80 acres on Mount Tammany on the New Jersey side of the recreation area.

Images posted on Facebook showed several individuals and burning brush.

Several federal, state, and local agencies were involved in fighting the wildfire that started Sunday afternoon.