Two Monroe County students receive scholarships

Paying for college just got a little easier for two recent high school graduates from Monroe County.

Arianna Mercado and Jack Kaye were awarded the Jovan X. Caraballo Memorial Scholarship on Sunday at Pocono Mountain Harley Davidson.

The scholarship is sponsored by the Latin American Motorcycle Association, Pocono Chapter, in honor of Caraballo, who passed away from pediatric cancer in 2015.

"Any money helps for college because college is expensive. So, I'm just very thankful that they just gave me the opportunity to apply for it and receive it," said Kaye of Effort.

"No matter what, don't give up on your dream. Life may be difficult, but I know everybody knows, your family knows, and yourself will always know that you got this no matter what. Don't give up," said Mercado of East Stroudsburg.