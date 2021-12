The fire happened in February of 2021.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Two men are behind bars after allegedly setting fire to an abandoned resort in the Poconos.

Police say 29-year-old Stephen Manickchand and 23-year-old Brian Lachman, both from East Stroudsburg, set two different fires to the old Birchwood Resort in February 2021.

The two face arson and related charges in Monroe County.