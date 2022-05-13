Pocono female wrestlers headed to state championships

Newswatch 16's Amanda Eustice introduces us to the ladies hoping to pave the way for others in the up-and-coming female sport.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — On the mat, wrestling is where Angelina Hiller and Gabriella Reid feel most at home.

The two ladies are on East Stroudsburg High School South's wrestling team.

"My coach always says, all the time, once you wrestle everything in life becomes easier and I'll forever stand by that. Like wrestling has given me more opportunities than I can ever think of," said Angelina Hiller.

Opportunities like competing in the Pennsylvania USA Wrestling State Championships in Reading.

Both athletes will hit the mat, competing against other female wrestlers from across the state.

"My other female partners and teammates there like, 'Wow, we didn't think we could do that.' It's becoming bigger and bigger and I think that you know women's wrestling can possibly dominate," Gabriella Reid said.

As of now, there are no female names on the state medals list inside the East Stroudsburg's wrestling training room, and even if they do win. There still won't be.

"Pennsylvania needs 100 schools to get a girls team in order for it to be sanctioned," Hiller said. "Encourage your school to get a team. It's not hard to get at all."

Both athletes are hoping by competing they'll be trailblazers in getting the sport sanctioned across the state.

"I don't want there to be a label or a tag on it that says like, hey I know you like what you're doing, but there are more males in this sport than females," Reid said. Granted there are but that's not how it has to be."

If either wins their district at states, the ladies will look to head to nationals in Fargo, North Dakota.