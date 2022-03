An older dog and a small brown pug were rescued Monday after falling through ice at an abandoned resort in the Poconos.

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. — Members of the Pocono Township Fire Department rescued two pups after they fell through the ice at the old Birchwood Resort in Tobyhanna Township.

According to police, first responders saved an older dog and a small brown pug.

Both of the dogs are doing okay after their chilly misadventure.

Anyone who might know the owner of the pups is asked to call Pocono Township Police so they can be reunited.