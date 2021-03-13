x
Monroe County

Two dead following Monroe County crash

The crash happened on Wednesday evening along Center Avenue.

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. — Another person has died after a crash earlier this week in the Poconos.

Samuel DeJesus was driving the car when it crashed Wednesday evening on Center Avenue in Mount Pocono.

According to the coroner, 18-year-old DeJesus died on Friday at a hospital in the Lehigh Valley following the crash.

Police say DeJesus was speeding and hit a tree.

A passenger, a 22-year-old woman from New Jersey, also died at the hospital earlier this week after the crash.

