Two dead following Monroe County crash

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. — Another person has died after a crash earlier this week in the Poconos.
RELATED: Woman dies after Mount Pocono crash
Samuel DeJesus was driving the car when it crashed Wednesday evening on Center Avenue in Mount Pocono.
According to the coroner, 18-year-old DeJesus died on Friday at a hospital in the Lehigh Valley following the crash.
Police say DeJesus was speeding and hit a tree.
A passenger, a 22-year-old woman from New Jersey, also died at the hospital earlier this week after the crash.