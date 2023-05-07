Two charged with endangering children, animal cruelty

Police found filthy conditions in a home in Hamilton Township when they arrived on Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Two people from Monroe County are under arrest, accused of endangering the welfare of children and animal cruelty.

Amanda Aulito, 33, and Kevin Connolly, 39, both of Hamilton Township, were arrested on Monday when police went to their home for something unrelated.

Officers were overcome with a foul stench and later learned that the home had no food for the two children in their care or their dogs.

Officers said the home was in deplorable condition.

Both are locked up in Monroe County.