Two arrested for deadly shooting in Monroe County

MARSHALLS CREEK, Pa. — Two people are facing charges in connection with a deadly shooting in Monroe County.

Police say, Tyrone Parson, 19, shot and killed Jaheem Alston, 19, last month. Parson is charged with homicide.

Investigators say, Kellie Nelson, 18, was the driver. Nelson is charged with tampering with evidence and drug charges.

The victim's body was found in the area of Arrowhead and Gingerbread Lanes in Middle Smithfield Township, near Marshalls Creek.

When troopers showed up to investigate reports of gunfire, they found Alston's body in the woods.