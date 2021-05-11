x
Monroe County

Two arrested for deadly shooting in Monroe County

The victim's body was found in a wooded area near Marshalls Creek last month.

MARSHALLS CREEK, Pa. — Two people are facing charges in connection with a deadly shooting in Monroe County.

Police say, Tyrone Parson, 19, shot and killed Jaheem Alston, 19, last month. Parson is charged with homicide.

Investigators say, Kellie Nelson, 18, was the driver. Nelson is charged with tampering with evidence and drug charges.

Tyrone Parson, left, and Kellie Nelson

The victim's body was found in the area of Arrowhead and Gingerbread Lanes in Middle Smithfield Township, near Marshalls Creek.

When troopers showed up to investigate reports of gunfire, they found Alston's body in the woods.

Parson and Nelson are both locked up in Monroe County.

