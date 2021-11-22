Turkey dinners handed out to families in need

Hundreds of families picked up all the fixings for a Thanksgiving feast at the East Stroudsburg Salvation Army.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — It's that time of year again at the East Stroudsburg Salvation Army.

Food for Thanksgiving is being packed into trunks and backseats of people in need this holiday season.

"These people are wonderful. Stroudsburg and all this area are good people," said Candy Rowe of East Stroudsburg.

Turkeys, fruits, veggies, and more were all sent home. The distribution will help more than 300 families.

"I think that the need is great. I think people are finding that when times are tough, they have somewhere they can go. Sometimes it's hard for some to do, so we are appreciative that we can be here for the folks in need this year," said Maj. Martha Wheeler, East Stroudsburg Salvation Army.

There are some extra helping hands once again this year. Sorority and fraternity students from East Stroudsburg University couldn't volunteer last year because of the pandemic. But, they are back this year and ready to help.

Project Turkey is a fundraiser put on by the university. It's how the East Stroudsburg Salvation Army gets the birds each year.

"We are just helping to distribute, package and load up the cars for families. We are just feeding all the families in need for Thanksgiving," said Haley Soley of Project Turkey.

Other people who showed up for dinner tell us this distribution lifts their spirits, knowing they will have a hot meal on the table for Thanksgiving.

"It's great. It's awesome. We really appreciate it."