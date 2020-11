Part of a major interstate is closed in our area during one of the busiest travel weeks of the year.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A tractor trailer flipped around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday on Interstate 80 east near Stroudsburg, spilling PVC pipe all over the road.

The driver was flown to the hospital after the crash, but he is expected to recover.

One lane of Interstate 80 east is closed between exits 305 and 307. Both lanes were initially closed.

Crews are still here trying to clean up the wreck.

There's no word on what caused the crash in Monroe County.