MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A tractor-trailer crash tied up traffic for hours along Interstate 80.

It happened just before 5:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Pocono Township.

Fire officials on the scene said the driver of the rig was conscious and alert but was trapped inside the wrecked cab.

It took first responders about two hours to free the driver and he was taken to the hospital.