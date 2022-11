It happened before 11 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of 80 in Pocono Township, near Tannersville.

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 80 in Monroe County Thursday morning sent the driver to the hospital.

The driver lost control and went into the Crescent Lake Rest Area \ and struck another rig.

There is no word on the extent of the driver's injuries.

