Trout stocking: A sure sign of spring in the Poconos

Newswatch 16's Amanda Eustice shows us the Pennsylvania tradition for many.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — On Friday, buckets filled with trout were carried to the banks along McMichael's Creek near Stroudsburg and set loose. Dozens of volunteers came out to lend a hand and help the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.

Ronald Gouger, age 81, was one of them. He started stocking trout when he was 13 years old and has been doing it ever since.

"I started stocking again, stocked last fall because of the pandemic had shut down on it, and yeah, went back to fishing 100 percent of the time instead of 90 percent stocking and 10 percent fishing. Yeah, so we're doing great."

Like last year, there is now only one opening day of trout season instead of splitting up northern and southern Pennsylvania opening days.

The change happened two years ago when the coronavirus pandemic happened. Officials said everything went smoothly last year, so they kept it the same.

"It worked out. It was easier on us for stocking purposes. It was easier on us to have just one solid opening day," said Alec Delong, a waterways conservation officer with the Fish and Boat Commission.

For many people, stocking trout is a tradition.

"I enjoy doing it, and they can use the help," Ron Taylor said. "It makes it easier for them to spread the fish out and not have them all in one spot, you know what I mean? So that's a big part of it, plus to see the guys and you hang out."

Anglers like Ron Taylor of Cresco have helped for decades. He said it's truly a great experience and wants others to give it a try.

"I encourage my friends, and you see, they are mostly older gentlemen; we have the time to do it. If you're working, you can't be here, you know what I mean? And it's nice with the kids when they do Saturday stockings. It's nice because the kids get to see. It's kind of fun."