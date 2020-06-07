Troopers shoot and kill man in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — State Police shot and killed a man Monday morning at a home in Monroe County.
Troopers went to the home on Mosier's Knob Road near Marshalls Creek around ten for a welfare check.
According to state police, when they arrived, the man at the home began to yell at troopers.
When they tried to detain him he ran to a garage, where he refused to come out, and pointed a gun at police.
The man refused to drop his weapon and was shot and killed by troopers.
The Monroe County District Attorney and State police are investigating the shooting in Monroe County.