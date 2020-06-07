Troopers shoot and kill man in Monroe County

Officials say they went to a home to perform a welfare check.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — State Police shot and killed a man Monday morning at a home in Monroe County.

Troopers went to the home on Mosier's Knob Road near Marshalls Creek around ten for a welfare check.

According to state police, when they arrived, the man at the home began to yell at troopers.

When they tried to detain him he ran to a garage, where he refused to come out, and pointed a gun at police.

The man refused to drop his weapon and was shot and killed by troopers.