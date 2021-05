Officials say she last seen Monday in Bethlehem.

State police in Monroe County are searching for a missing woman.

Troopers say Elizabeth Grieco, 64, of Smithfield Township, was last seen on Monday in Bethlehem.

Investigators believe she was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, white sneakers and was carrying a black suitcase and plastic bags.

Grieco's family says she has schizophrenia and might be trying to get to Montreal, Canada.