Troopers release new information on deadly farm tractor crash in Monroe County

State police released new information about a deadly farm tractor crash last week in Monroe County. It happened on Route 209 near Gilbert.

Troopers say the driver of a car hit Dalton Davidson of Saylorsburg, who was thrown from his farm tractor in a previous crash on Route 209 in Chestnuthill Township near Gilbert.

After hitting Davidson, Sonia Duffy of Lehighton lost control of her vehicle and hit an SUV parked on the side of the road to help with traffic control.