The police chase began in New Jersey just before 1 p.m. on Sunday.

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. — A police chase that began in New Jersey ended with one in custody in the Poconos.

State police in New Jersey say they tried to pull over Yuriy Amirov of New York just before 1 p.m. on Sunday but he took off.

Amirov continued into Pennsylvania, where he then hit a police cruiser.

He was eventually stopped along Interstate 80 West in Pocono Township, near Mount Pocono.

He's facing a slew of charges, including aggravated assault.