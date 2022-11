State police released a security camera photo of a man they believe got away with nearly $2,000 from a store in Monroe County.

BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — Police in the Poconos are searching for the crook who stole nearly $2,000 from a gambling machine.

Troopers say a man entered the Exxon along Weir Lake Road near Brodheadsville late last month and removed screws from the side of the machine.

He then went on to allegedly steal $1,971 from inside.

Officers say he took off in a silver Dodge Avenger after the theft.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact state police.

Theft Investigation - Monroe County.

