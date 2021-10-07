Trio plead guilty in shooting death of delivery driver in Monroe County

The three shot and killed Richard Labar on the campus of East Stroudsburg University in 2017.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Three people accused in the plot to kill a pizza delivery man in the Poconos have pleaded guilty.

The pleas came exactly one week before jury selection for their trial was set to begin.

That trio shot and killed Richard Labar on the campus of East Stroudsburg University in 2017.

Jury selection was finally scheduled to start next week, but all three pleaded guilty Thursday afternoon.

It's been almost four years since Richard Labar from East Stroudsburg was shot and killed at the hands of Israel Berrios, Carolina Carmona, and her brother Salvatore Roberts.

Berrios has now pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Carmona and Roberts both pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and robbery.

All three now face decades behind bars.

"I am actually happy. I am happy it's going to be done in a few months, they will be sentenced, and we will have peace of mind now. They got what they were going to get," said Roxann Labar, Richard Labar's widow.

The shooting happened on the campus of East Stroudsburg University in December of 2017.

Labar was a pizza delivery driver for Domino's when this trio placed a bogus pizza delivery order to campus with intentions of robbing whoever dropped it off. Labar only had $100 on hand when Berrios shot him. He died a day later. It was his 58th birthday.

"I didn't think it would take four years. It will be four years in December of this year, but we will finally have justice, and that's what we are counting on."

All three went to trial once before, back in November of 2019. It was declared a mistrial halfway through because of a computer glitch that somehow affected the jury selection process. A new trial was postponed up until now because of the pandemic.

Roxann Labar hopes she and her family can now move on.

"I'm satisfied. The one I am more satisfied for is my mother-in-law. That was her son, her youngest son. So I am very happy for this decision."

Israel Berrios faces 30 years to life in prison. Carolina Carmona and Salvatore Roberts both face 30 to 60 years behind bars.