Trial begins in Monroe County for nephew accused of killing aunt and uncle

Lancelot Fortune from Stroudsburg is charged with homicide in the deaths of Isadora Fortune and his step-uncle Richard Fells.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Jury selection is underway in Monroe County in the trial of a man accused of killing his aunt and uncle.

Investigators say Fortune stabbed the couple to death inside their home near Tannersville in 2018. After that, he told authorities that he drove to the Philadelphia area in his aunt's car, where he ditched the murder weapon and clothes and then went to see a movie.

The murder trial for Lancelot Fortune is set to start right after a jury is picked in Monroe County.