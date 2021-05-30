Trail and race honor Monroe County shooting victim

Runners honored a man from Monroe County on Sunday by setting out on a trail named in his memory.
The 3.1-mile race was held in West End Regional Park, along the Dave Fleetwood Memorial Trail.
Money raised from the race will go towards a scholarship in Fleetwood's name.
Dave Fleetwood was killed in 2013 during a meeting at the Ross Township Municipal Building.
Runners say it's good to be racing again, especially while honoring Fleetwood's life of public service.
"It's just great to have everyone out here to be able to run races again. With 2020 all of the races got canceled and shut down. So, it's nice to see everyone out here, and ultimately it doesn't really matter if you're first or you're last; everyone is out here doing the same distance. It's more so everyone accomplishing that goal," said Jacob Borger of Kunkletown.
The Fleetwood Trail winds through two-hundred and forty acres of the park and includes a flat trail, an open field, and woods trails in Monroe County.