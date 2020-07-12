Traffic backed-up following crash in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A crash on Interstate 380 involving a tractor-trailer and a half dozen other cars has traffic tied up for more than a mile.
It happened in the southbound lanes of 380 in Coolbaugh Township near the Mt. Pocono/Pocono Pines exit.
State Troopers the tractor-trailer and all of the other vehicles involved were seriously damaged.
One person was flown to a hospital but no word yet on how many other people may have been hurt.
While State Police investigate traffic is restricted causing backups on a mile or more.