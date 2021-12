A big rig jack-knifed on Interstate 80 around 4 a.m. on Friday.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — It was a slow start to Christmas Eve traffic on Interstate 80 in Monroe County.

A big rig jack-knifed in the eastbound lanes around 4 a.m. on Friday near Scotrun.

80 east was closed while crews worked to clean up the wreck.

Police have not said if anyone was hurt.

All lanes of Interstate 80 east have since reopened.