A crash has shut down a stretch of Interstate 380 in the Poconos.

Two tractor-trailers crashed around 4:30 p.m. on I-380 North in Coolbaugh Township, near Mount Pocono.

Both northbound lanes remain closed at the moment, and a detour is in place.

There is no word if anyone was hurt or what caused the crash on I-380 in Monroe County.