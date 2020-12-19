Toy drive held in Stroudsburg

The toy drive was done for the Do More Foundation, which provides gifts for local families.

A toy drive was held on Saturday at the Wesylan Church in Stroudsburg.

Due to the pandemic, the toy drive was done drive-thru style.

"I think it's very fantastic. I'm very happy that there's people out there to help," said Mary Ealey of East Stroudsburg.

The toy drive was done to help the Do More Foundation, an organization the provides gifts for children.

In its third year, the event handed out gifts to over 200 children.

"At home we don't really have that much going on like, it's hard trying to pay rent with everything going on so this helps us get stuff for our kids," said Katlynn Harris.