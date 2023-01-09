Tour through history in Monroe County

The Monroe County Historical Association is featuring tours of historic Stroudsburg.

Example video title will go here for this video

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — An organization in Monroe County is inviting everyone to take a walk through time.

The Monroe County Historical Association launched a new walking tour this summer while its new heritage center at Stroud Mansion is under construction.

While work is going on, the association wants to continue showcasing the rich history of Stroudsburg.

There are more than a dozen stops on the tour.

Organizers say it's a great way to meet new people while learning some history.

"You learn so much about Stroudsburg, and I've met people from all over the world. I had a lady from London two weeks ago who took the tour, and her sister lives in town. I have people saying, 'I've been here my whole life, and I just never thought to learn more about where I live,'" said Vicki Weaver, a member of the association.

Tours run three days a week.

Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 2 p.m. and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.

The tours last about an hour and 15 minutes and feature more than a dozen stops.

TICKETS:

$10 Adults

$8 Seniors 65+

$5 Children 7-17

Lace up your shoes and get ready to step back in time with our new Walking Tours of Historic Stroudsburg! With our... Posted by Monroe County Historical Association on Friday, June 23, 2023