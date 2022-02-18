Torture charge against Monroe County man

The alleged assault happened in 2015 while Ross Roggio was managing a project to build a factory and make weapons in Iraq.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Monroe County has been arrested on charges of torturing a man in Iraq.

The alleged assault happened in 2015 while Ross Roggio was managing a project to build a factory and make weapons, according to the Department of Justice.

Court papers show Roggio, 53, had Kurdish soldiers abduct one of his employees who raised concerns about the weapons project. The victim was physically and mentally abused.

In 2018, Roggio was charged with illegally exporting gun parts and tools from the U.S. to Iraq.