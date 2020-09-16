Too early to start holiday shopping? Experts say not this year

The COVID-19 crisis is expected to create shipping delays and product shortages during the holiday season.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — It may seem too early, but shopping experts said there are some very good reasons to get cracking on that holiday shopping list.

They predict shipping delays and possible product shortages because of the COVID-19 crisis.

Plus, some major stores have announced they will not be open Thanksgiving this year.

"Retailers announcing they will be closed this Thanksgiving is a huge signal to just how different this year's in-store Black Friday shopping experience is going to be. They are not going to be focusing on bringing in big crowds of enthusiastic shoppers, which has always been the goal before," said Casey Runyan of bradsdeal.com.

You could start seeing big holiday pushes and deals in just a few weeks, come October.

Experts like Runyan said there will be more online shopping deals than ever before this year.

They say the next generation of video game consoles and holiday décor will likely be the popular items.

"One of the number one things that I think it going to be a best seller is holiday décor. I think people are going to be looking, for easy to lift their spirits and enjoy the holidays at home and just celebrate in these trying times."

Runyan said waiting too long to get shopping is not a good idea this holiday season. Start planning now and shopping sometime in the coming weeks.

"Do it earlier than you have in years past because we don't know what it's going to look like later on in the year, so I would advise you should be looking at wrapping up your holiday shopping by Cyber Monday. It sounds crazy, but it's very true."