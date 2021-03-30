Tolls on Delaware River bridges to increase

For the first time in a decade, you'll have to pay more at the toll when you're driving from New Jersey to Pennsylvania.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Drivers coming from New Jersey to Pennsylvania, get ready to pay more than usual for the toll.

The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission is increasing prices for the first time in 10 years.

The new rates will charge your E-ZPass $1.25, and drivers using cash will pay $3.

"I think in Staten Island, where I grew up, the Verrazano Bridge is now up to $19 round trip. I guess $1 to $3 isn't bad. I feel sorry for working people who have to go back and forth every day. That can be a burden," said Patricia Salmon, New York.

Tolls have been $1 if you were using an E-ZPass or paying in cash.

Mike Raras from York County doesn't have an E-ZPass.

"I think that's pretty steep. That's a 200 percent increase. I'd rather have it be $1. We are just passing by, visitors. I mean, holding an E-ZPass is not something I carry around," said Raras.

Drivers we spoke to think people who don't have an E-ZPass will just find another way around the tolls.

"Google Maps has all these no-toll options, and I think a lot of people are just going to be clicking no tolls. Are $2 worth the extra 10 minutes? Probably for a lot of people. I know I would rather not pay all that extra money in tolls just to get where I need to go anyway," said Alex LaRocca, New Jersey.

The toll changes impact the commission's eight toll bridges spanning the Delaware River between New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

The increases take effect on April 11.