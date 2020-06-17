Pocono Mountain teachers support food bank, honor school workers

Members of the teachers' association donated money to a food bank on Wednesday while also recognizing the important work of cafeteria workers.

TOBYHANNA, Pa. — There's no doubt that food banks have been struggling to keep up with demand throughout the COVID-19 crisis, and that's why members of the Pocono Mountain Education Association (PMEA) raised money to donate to Pocono Mountain Ecumenical Hunger Ministry.

The group at Clear Run Intermediate near Tobyhanna gave $2,000 to the nonprofit.

"This was tremendous. It will really be a big help to us because now we need to buy things that are safe and in cases, and we can distribute them to the clients as they need it," said Mary Rolles, Pocono Mountain Ecumenical Hunger Ministry.

Members of the PMEA also gave a nod to another group of people working hard throughout the crisis: cafeteria employees at the district.

Chartwell Food Services cafeteria employees have been providing daily prepared lunches for students within the Pocono Mountain School District during the COVID-19 shutdown.

"Our kids depend on them for food on a daily basis. There are a lot of kids who their full meals come in school each and every day, so being able to keep the service going while school is closed was essential for their wellbeing," said Tom Brogan, PMEA president.

Each employee was given a $50 gift card to Jubilee Restaurant in Tobyhanna Township.

Wendy Bilello is a cook in the cafeteria. She says while it's been a challenging few months, it was important to make sure students have access to food.

"It's been, I think, a little scary but we pulled it together. I mean, we were told what to do and these girls hit the ground running," said Bilello. "We were called and said Monday morning, go to your schools, we are going to be serving these kids and everyone I think, for the most part, East High School, West High School, here, they hit the ground running and we all worked as a team."