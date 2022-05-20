Deputy Command of Tobyhanna Army Depot retiring

After serving 4 years in the Air Force, Frank Zardecki started at Depot in 1966 with most entry-level jobs you could get.

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, PA — Deputy Commander Frank Zardecki has been working and walking the floors at Tobyhanna Army Depot in Coolbaugh Township for the past 55 years, but his time is coming to an end.

He is getting ready to retire.

"My time has come," Deputy Commander Frank Zardecki said.

The depot is where radar, radios, and other pieces of electronics are built, configured, repaired, and used around the world.

Now, 55 years later, he's the man in charge and has been since 1991.

"Avionics was my first love. I enjoyed it. I did alot of travel around the world fielding aircraft...Then I moved on to communications. Was the chief of the communication branch. I spent time in the Middle East, and did a number of trips there," said Deputy Commander Zardecki.

During his time, He's has served with 27 depot commanders, 15 since becoming the deputy commander.

He's been a part of huge milestones over the years. Including BRAC 1995, the closing of the air force depot which brought more work to Tobyhanna, and the modernization of technology.

"Technology has really changed what we do. Our skill requirements have changed," Zardecki said. "You know, now we're looking at the cyber workload. A lot a lot of satellite workload that we actually have active terminals here where we can do testing of all the satellite networks."

Deputy Commander Zardecki says his decade's worth of service is a testament to the Depot and how he loved his job. And it's the reason he stayed around for so long.

"Our mission and just serving the military and the diversity, you know we gotta do it. It's why we're here," Zardecki said.

Deputy Commander Zardecki's last day is July 1st.