Monroe County

Tobyhanna Army Depot swears in new commander

The largest industrial employer in northeastern Pennsylvania swore in Col. James Crocker as commander in a ceremony Thursday.

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, PA — The Tobyhanna Army Depot in Coolbaugh Township appointed Colonel James Crocker as the depot's 25th commander.

Army, state, local officials and depot employees attended the ceremony Thursday.

"I'm really looking forward to get to know the workforce and finding the varied work that happens here in the region. And help us find ways that we continue to improve upon the great legacy the depot has and continue to move forward," said Col. James Crocker.

Michael Riggs will assume Col. Crocker's previous role as the depot's sergeant major, which was vacant.

