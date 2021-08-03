When and where should I wear a mask? The question some are still asking in the Poconos

Where and when to wear a mask is the question for many people as the pandemic continues and restrictions start to ease.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Everywhere you look along Main Street in downtown Stroudsburg, people walking around either are or aren't wearing a mask.

Here's where mask rules stand in the state: If you are vaccinated, you can drop your mask in most indoor and outdoor settings.

If you're not vaccinated, wear your mask all the time indoors and whenever you're in crowds outdoors.

"To be honest it's just a bit of a habit that I've developed. Everywhere you go it's required, I mean I am waiting for the bus right now and it's a requirement to have it on. I just figure if I have it off, it stays off. If I have it on, it stays on," said Canaan Stewart, Stroudsburg.

Jokeved Bazile from Stroudsburg admits she's not vaccinated. She will wear her mask where it's required.

"Um, I feel like when I'm outdoors and stay away from people I don't need to wear it. It's very uncomfortable for me but when I am in close proximity to people I do wear it and also keep my distance," said Jokeved Bazile, Stroudsburg.

So what happens if you walk inside of a business? The mask rule varies depending on where you go.

There are some businesses along Main Street that are allowing you to lower your mask if you're vaccinated.

Then there are other businesses that are still requiring you to wear a mask.

"We are currently governed by the state of Pennsylvania barber board. We have to follow the rules they give us so we don't get fined and whatnot. Right now, they currently, even though there are statewide lifts on masks, the board wants us to continue to be with masks until further notice," said Allen Brown, Success Barber Academy.

Up 2 Date is a retail store. Owners here say if you're vaccinated drop your mask, if you're not, there are supplies for you at the front of the store.

"We have masks, gloves in the front, and sanitizer. A lot of people who come in already have their shots, they show their card, they don't have to wear a mask. We try to keep everyone happy," said Anthony Bordoy, Up 2 Date.