TLC Park's new addition for dogs

Pocono Township's new dog park will require registration and a fee for users.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Work is almost complete on a park that's sure to get tails wagging at TLC Park in Pocono Township.

All that's left is to install the doggy tunnels and equipment and wait for the grass to grow in.

"It is something that our residents have asked for. They said they want opportunities to be able to take them out locally, and this is what we're doing," said Pocono Township Manager Taylor Munoz.

Tanya Cheeseman Fanning of Stroudsburg visits TLC every week with her toddler. She says once the dog park is open, she'll be able to bring the whole family for a day of fun.

"We've only really been to the playground portion. I know we've been over to the baseball area as well. We do have a dog, so we were waiting for the dog park to open. So, a little bit for everyone. We just come out, and every time it's something new."

Muzoz says the new dog park will alleviate many of the problems the township sees with people using the baseball field to let their dogs run.

"We have individuals that are using our Little League field as their personal dog park, which does not mesh well with players trying to play," said Munoz.

You'll need to register with the township to use the dog park. That includes showing proof your dog is vaccinated and a $ 20-a-year fee.

People will be able to access the dog park with a key fob provided by the township.

Officials say this ensures that everyone's dog is up to date on its shots while keeping a track record of who is using the park.

"I'm sure that the majority of the people will be respectful and pick up after their dogs, but if we have any maintenance issues at the park or any vandalism, it would at least be a little bit of a record as to who was accessing the park at the time," Munoz said.

Dog owners we spoke to don't mind paying a fee to use the park.

"I think that it's a good thing. Keep it clean, keep it nice. I think you'll get more people that way," Cheeseman Fanning added.

The dog park is expected to open at the end of this month or early next month.

Township officials plan to open up registration online and in person closer to opening day.

The TLC Dog Park fencing project is complete and the Township is awaiting the amenities/features that were ordered for... Posted by Pocono Township on Monday, November 7, 2022