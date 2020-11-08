Tiny tier cakes a big hit for smaller weddings in the Poconos

A bakery owner in the Poconos noticed couples are downsizing on their wedding guests lists, so she decided to make smaller cakes to match.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Kitchen Chemistry on Main Street in Stroudsburg is a popular bakery downtown. Owner Lisa Diemer says it's been challenging running this type of business during the pandemic.

"If you want to survive, you have to adapt. That's what it comes down to," said Diemer.

One thing the owner of Kitchen Chemistry noticed is that more couples are starting to downsize their weddings, so she decided to downsize her wedding cakes.

Microcakes for micro weddings; the "tiny tier" cake is a mini version of a couple's dream cake.

"A lot of brides are still choosing to get married even though their big parties won't happen for a while, so we came up with tiny tiers. It's a little miniature cake that is just a couple bucks over $50. It's perfect for them to have as an individual cake and then they can have their big cake when they have their party," said Diemer.

Diemer tells Newswatch 16, she understands this is a hard time for couples planning their special day. This is just her way of making sure there's something sweet on their tables.