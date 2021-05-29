Time capsule uncovered in East Stroudsburg

The capsule was buried in 1970.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — As part of the 150th anniversary celebration in East Stroudsburg, borough officials uncovered a time capsule dating back to 1970.

The original plan was to dig it up 50 years later, but community leaders decided to hold off so it would coincide with the celebrations this year.

The contents of the capsule were unearthed earlier this week but were put on display on Saturday at Dansbury Depot as part of the opening ceremony for the months-long celebration.