Thrift store helps support men's sober house

There's a new thrift store in the Poconos that helps support people in recovery from addiction.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — There's a little bit of everything inside The Second Coming Thrift Store in Stroudsburg.

The business on Park Avenue sells clothing for men, women, and children, along with house supplies and more.

"The other day, we just saw it on Facebook advertised, and I thought, 'Oh, if we get out to go shopping together in town, we are going to stop by.' So, we just came to the store together to stop by, and I found a good deal on a pair of pants. I am going to keep looking and come back and come back," said Sandy Ace, East Stroudsburg.

"I like how everything is unique. It's not like anything you find at Old Navy or Target. It's everything you might see in an old store, like things you might not see today, they sell here," said Sophia Cartigiano, Stroudsburg.

Linda Diver is the president. She says the place has only been open for two weeks.

Community support has been overwhelming in terms of getting clothing racks and shelves stocked.

"We are actually doing so much better than I thought we could, and that's the Lord. There is no question there. We are walking the right way, doing the right thing, and being blessed by it," said Diver.

Money from the thrift store goes to a meaningful purpose. It helps fund a men's sober house.

The first location is in Stroudsburg the second location is near Tannersville.

Nehemiah Sober Living gives men recovering from addiction a safe place to stay. The nonprofit organization was created in 2018.

"My husband and I actually mortgaged our home to be able to pay for all this. We were paid up and ready to retire. My son is a recovering addict. He was into heroin for 11 years, and it was the worst 11 years of my life. I get teary talking about it, but we suffered a lot. So many people are suffering, so many families," said Diver.

If you are willing and able to donate to The Second Coming Thrift Store, the owner asks for new or gently used clothing, shoes, and household items.