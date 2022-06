The robbery happened just before 2 a.m. Tuesday morning.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — State police are searching for three men who robbed a family at gunpoint in Monroe County.

Troopers say the men broke into a home near Effort just before 2 a.m. Tuesday morning.

They then held the family at gunpoint before taking off with a gun and a safe.

No one was hurt in the robbery in the Poconos.